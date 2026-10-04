Welcome to the 319th edition of Trade War.

Taiwanese officials visit US after Xi-Trump summit. Xi threatens to “resolutely crack down on ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” in National Day speech. Washington releases details on tariff cuts for $60 billion in US and China goods but still has no date for implementation.

China launches stimulus but it’s unlikely to turn around flagging economy. And mortgage support could benefit property sector in smaller cities.

US slows exports of airplane parts to China as a negotiating tactic, according to Reuters. Top Chinese car brands grab market share in Europe. And Ford CEO says that its “too late” for European industry to recover.

Notable/In depth ~

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Former Taiwan president & foreign minister to visit US

Taiwan’s foreign minister and former president will visit the U.S., following the Xi-Trump summit.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung will travel to Phoenix, Arizona this weekend for meetings with local officials and semiconductor executives while former President Tsai Ing-wen will give a keynote address at a technology conference at Stanford University on October 7.

The trips aim to strengthen economic ties and boost Taiwan’s standing in the U.S. by leveraging its semiconductor prowess.

Lin will arrive Saturday night in Phoenix following a trip to Belize and Guatemala. The foreign minister is scheduled to preside over the opening of Taiwan’s new representative office, hold meetings with state and city officials, and visit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. which is investing billions of dollars into manufacturing in the state.

Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will attend Stanford DEFCON’s 2026 Technology & National Security Conference where she will give the keynote address on Taiwan’s experience in critical technologies as well as its defense and national resilience-building efforts. Tsai will speak a day later at Stanford’s Hoover Institution on the topic of democracy and global security.

It will be Tsai’s first visit to the U.S. since she left office in 2024.

“Permission for such stopovers as affirmation of U.S. support”

“Since 1994, five sitting presidents of self-governing Taiwan, which also calls itself the Republic of China (ROC), have undertaken a combined 30 trips abroad that have included transit stops in the United States. U.S. policy has been to permit the most senior Taiwan officials to stop over in the United States only while en route to other locations,” according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

“Taiwan authorities have portrayed U.S. permission for such stopovers as affirmation of U.S. support for Taiwan, an East Asian democracy with which the United States has maintained close unofficial ties since 1979. The People's Republic of China (PRC, or China), which claims sovereignty over Taiwan but has never controlled it, asserts that such stopovers are inconsistent with U.S. commitments to maintain only unofficial relations with Taiwan.”

Xi threatens crackdown on Taiwan “separatist forces”

Xi threatened Taiwan “separatist forces” in his annual National Day speech given to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Speaking from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi said Beijing would “resolutely crack down” on those who advocate for Taiwan independence and “oppose interference by external forces,” toughening his language towards the self-ruled island.

By comparison, in last year’s speech (Chinese) Xi said China “opposes” independence activities, rather than stating Beijing’s intention to “crack down.”

Xi has just returned from the U.S.-China summit in Washington where he continued to pressure Trump to shift U.S. policy on Taiwan suggesting that not adhering to the “correct position” could affect bilateral ties.

China’s seven-day national holiday began on Thursday with China’s Ministry of Transport predicting about 2.13 billion trips (Chinese) over the holiday week.

“Promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations”

“I extend sincere greetings to our compatriots in the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions, to our compatriots in Taiwan, and to overseas Chinese,” Xi said.

“We must deepen cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, resolutely crack down on ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces, oppose interference by external forces, promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and advance the great cause of national reunification, China’s leader said in his address which ended with him raising a toast to officials assembled in the Great Hall of the People.

Read Xi’s full speech (Chinese).

No date set for $60 billion in tariff cuts

Washington has released more details on U.S.-China tariff cuts agreed to by the two countries’ new Board of Trade affecting $60 billion in trade.

The U.S. will lift tariffs on $30 billion of Chinese non-sensitive goods including toys, holiday decorations and kitchenware, while China will remove tariffs on American wheat, corn, and sorghum, and meat (but not soybeans), as well as coal, and medical equipment.

No date has been set for implementation.

“We have to stick to our legal processes,” said U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday at the G20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee.

Greer said a final decision would require public input and a legal determination on the board’s recommendation.

Approval would mean “unlocking improved market access” for about 30 percent of American exports to China, Greer said in a statement last Sunday night.

“ASA is disappointed U.S. soybeans were not included among the agricultural products receiving additional tariff relief from China,” the American Soybean Association said in a statement.

“ASA is encouraged that the U.S. and China have made commitments to meet two more times before the new trade truce deadline of Jan. 10, 2027, and continues to urge trade negotiators to pursue a trade deal that provides additional support for U.S. soybeans.”

China stimulus “a nudge, not a game changer”

Beijing is rolling out a new stimulus package that aims to ensure China meets its annual growth target.