Welcome to the 325th edition of Trade War.

With downfall of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Chinese AI industry loses its biggest American supporter. China hawks emboldened by suspected intelligence link. And Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons order preservation of all documents related to Nvidia exports to China and communication records between Trump and Commerce chief Howard Lutnick.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blames Commerce Department for lax semiconductor export controls as officials scramble to avoid blame. And lame-duck American president heads to Shenzhen where he will meet with Xi Jinping for the third time this year, on the sidelines of APEC.

US Ambassador David Perdue says Nvidia spy allegations have rocked relations with China calling them “bumpy.” And Trump faces “risk of being outmaneuvered by more prepared and more cunning leaders” in trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin, warns Brookings Ryan Hass.

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