Welcome to the 323rd edition of Trade War.

Chinese Communist Party fifth plenum, last meeting before next fall’s Party Congress, closes with record low attendance. Thirty-three senior Communist cadres are expelled from the party including a once high-flying official that the author of this newsletter knew. And “self-governance” can overcome “weak, hollow, and watered-down Party leadership,” communiqué states.

Facing angry consumers and Chinese brand sponsorship cancellations, French footballer apologizes for calling Mao a “Chinese dictator.” And Hello Kitty parent company Sanrio breaks relations with Japanese spy drama after accusations it “smears” Chinese.

US, Taiwan and Singapore authorities believe Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia and a close Trump ally, has been targeted by Chinese intelligence. China likely will lead in AI language models as well as 8 other key technologies by 2030, predicts Bloomberg Intelligence. And former CIA official calls for a resumption of US commercial espionage to meet challenge of Chinese technology.

Notable/In depth ~

“Mbappé Travels Back in Time to the Cultural Revolution” in a satirical video

2021 a critical year with “a lot of capital starting to feel very insecure”

Domestic Chinese passenger cars sales to drop to under pandemic levels

A French footballer and a fifth plenum

What do the purges at a party plenum and attacks on a French footballer and Hello Kitty have in common? They all aim to demonstrate discipline and unity to the 101-million-strong Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the people of China.

The message for the rest of the world, including its governments, peoples, and companies, is while the West is unfocused, fractured, and chaotic, a strong China is ready to squash any challenges it perceives as threatening its authority—cadre corruption but also things as seemingly as innocuous as criticism of Mao, China’s long-dead founding father. (Others might read these actions as signaling insecurity…)

From Beijing’s perspective, now is a particularly important time to appear tough, in the run-up to next fall’s Party Congress—the once every five-year national political confab. When that happens in the second half of next year (with timing confirmed in the just-concluded plenum’s communiqué) Xi Jinping almost certainly will be granted a fourth term as General Secretary of the CCP, accompanied by sweeping changes in personnel across the party and government.