Welcome to the 324th edition of Trade War.

Sweeping Democratic midterm victory weakens Trump, shifting leverage to Beijing before planned meetings with Xi Jinping in Shenzhen and Miami. But in a paradox for Beijing, a weaker American president may lead to a Congress tougher on China, including over human rights abuses.

Republicans and Democrats could jointly press for tighter export controls on chips and sensitive technology, as Trump loses ability to be a one-man show setting China policy. And Taiwan likely to get new assurances of US support plus receive delivery of the $14 billion dollar arms sale delayed since May by Trump.

China is dragging its feet on agricultural purchases and hasn’t eased access to rare earths, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and USTR Jamieson Greer say. Beijing criticizes new American restrictions on Chinese companies doing business with Cuba. And the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party’s future is uncertain.

Notable/In depth ~

“I concede my motives were completely Machiavellian,” says Barshefsky on leaking the outline of the US-China WTO agreement

China’s carbon dioxide emissions see biggest drop since pandemic

“A quarantine to cut off Taiwan’s energy supply would be particularly effective as a coercive tool,” writes the Atlantic Council

China’s post-midterms Trump paradox

What does the stunning Democratic victory on Tuesday mean for U.S., China, and Taiwan relations? Within it lies a paradox for Beijing. On the one hand, China knows that it has new negotiating leverage over the U.S. and the lame-duck Trump presidency.

That new balance of power is likely to benefit Beijing in upcoming trade negotiations, including when Trump and Xi meet in Shenzhen on the sidelines of APEC leaders summit scheduled for November 18th and 19th, and again, when the two leaders meet a final time this year at the Group of 20 summit in Miami, Florida on December 14th and 15th.

(A first-ever three-way meeting between Xi, Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin could also happen in Shenzhen during the APEC meeting, Beijing has confirmed.)

No more one-man show on China policy

But a weakened Trump may not be good news for China. From now on the American president can no longer run a one-man show when it comes to U.S.-China policy, something he has done for most of his second term.

The ability of Trump to set China policy as he sees fit has often been to the benefit of Beijing, whether in guaranteeing easier access to American semiconductor chips or in hampering the delivery of a $14 billion arms package to Taiwan. Those days are clearly over.

Renewed focus on Chinese human rights abuses

So while Beijing has newly-strengthened bargaining power when it comes to negotiations with the White House, Chinese officials are almost certainly nervous that a Democrat-dominated House and Senate will get tougher on China, including by refocusing on China’s human rights abuses, something that Trump showed no interest in.

How might that happen? Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. and Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass. are likely to be the new co-chairs, of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), that is tasked with keeping Congress and the public informed about human rights and rule of law developments in China.

Both Merkley and McGovern have a record of focusing on China’s human rights abuses, in particular on raising issues related to Chinese abuses in the Muslim-majority region of Xinjiang, as well as concerns over lack of respect for Hong Kong’s autonomy, and are likely to push for a larger role for the Commission.

‘Tough on China’ new area for bipartisanship

Also worrying for Beijing is the possibility of Democrats and Republicans coming together on taking a tougher stance on China. After all, the critical importance of blocking China’s rise has been one of the only bipartisan areas of agreement in the U.S. Congress.

And while Trump has been able to silence Republican China hawks like Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas until now, that may change.

Meanwhile, it is easy to forget that Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier was an outspoken critic of China’s human rights abuses (media reports say he may soon resign to prepare for a 2028 run for president where he certainly would once again trumpet his anti-China bonafides.) And even Vice President J.D. Vance, another likely Republican contender for the presidency in two years, has been tough on China in the past.

“Congress will investigate and get answers”

Under a lame duck President Trump, there is the very real possibility of progress on bills focused on containing China, now pending in the U.S. Congress. The Match Act, or Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware, for example, which further tightens restrictions on Chinese access to chip equipment and on Chinese manufacturing facilities, and would pressure American allies like Japan and the Netherlands to adopt similar controls, is now in committee.

A Democratic-led Congress is also very likely to exert more oversight of the White House’s tariff exemptions, lax export controls, and deals involving sensitive semiconductor technology.

“The more I learn about the insane relationship between the Trump Administration, Chinese spies, and AI billionaires, the more I’m convinced there is nothing this administration does that isn’t corrupt. Congress will investigate and get answers,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

Coons, who is set to become chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was commenting on the reports that the White House didn’t take action after finding out Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang had been targeted by a Chinese spy, shortly before Trump went to China in May.

(The Financial Times reported Friday that White House officials were also informed that Nvidia’s Huang had been “romantically involved” with Alice Huang, the woman believed to be a Chinese Ministry of State Security asset.)

Movement on “Six Assurances to Taiwan Act”?

A Democratic-dominated Congress will almost certainly offer clearer support for Taiwan, including by pushing through the arms package held up by Trump since May and possibly passing the bipartisan “Six Assurances to Taiwan Act.”

“The Democrats’ control of both chambers could pave the way for new legislation supporting Taiwan, similar to measures passed after the party’s major gains in the 2018 midterm elections, National Taiwan Normal University East Asian Studies professor Fan Shih-ping said,” reported the Taipei Times.

“Among the measures passed in 2018 was the Taiwan Travel Act, which encourages official visits and exchanges between the US and Taiwan at all levels.”

China calls election results a US “domestic affair”

How has China responded to the Democratic victory? In a press conference on Wednesday in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the U.S. midterm elections, “a domestic affair” for the U.S., saying China still expected the two sides to continue to advance the “understandings reached by the two heads of state,” Xi Jinping and Trump.

China will “expand cooperation, and build a China-U.S. relationship based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation,” Mao said.

“This new equilibrium will force both sides to work together,” said Henry Huiyao Wang, founder of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization. “Any sanctions or unilateral behavior would do damage on both sides and lead to a lose-lose situation.”