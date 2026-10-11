Welcome to the 320th edition of Trade War.

Europe-China trade war averted for now with agreement on hybrid auto exports. EU Trade Commissioner says multiple products given low tariff access to China market, including olive oil and footwear. And Beijing will set up “green channel” to facilitate sales of rare earths and permanent magnets to Europe while Brussels will reduce restrictions limiting sale of dual-use products to China.

Earlier in the week before the Beijing talks, Germany and France propose adopting new Section 301-like trade tool which could be used against China. And Beijing warns it could retaliate against the EU with its own import subsidies investigations and anti-discrimination actions.

China gets access to American F-35 stealth fighter parts through Hong Kong shipping mishap. Taiwan’s former president Tsai Ing-wen warns of threat from China’s gray zone tactics, in speech at Stanford University. And Trump official says markets are “overpricing” risk of Taiwan conflict.

Notable/In depth ~

FBI arrests woman in LA Airport for allegedly spying on son of Taiwan president

Record-high prices—not volumes—of high-tech goods drive China’s export surge

US should consider allowing more Chinese investment into American economy, argues Bloomberg Editorial Board

EU-China trade war on hold after hybrids deal

A brewing trade war between Europe and China has been averted for now with a sweeping agreement to limit Chinese hybrid auto exports.

Chinese vehicles have flooded the European market, making up a quarter of all hybrid sales in August, an issue that has become critical in rising trade tensions. Hybrids weren’t included in a 2024 EU action putting tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

The agreement was reached Friday in Beijing after two days of talks between European Union Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. Šefčovič also met with Vice Premier He Lifeng. The two sides said they will meet again in March of 2027.

“The EU and China have reached a shared understanding to moderate China’s exports of hybrids” over the next four years, a move that could lead to a reduction of “several millions of car exports” cutting China’s shipments to the EU “by more than half,” Šefčovič said.

“I came here with one clear purpose: to start rebalancing the EU-China trade relationship,” Šefčovič said. “The trade deficit is a mountain of challenge for the European Union, felt in every Member State.”

“It is unsustainable and it demands a credible path to rebalancing.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet Thursday with EU leaders to discuss next steps in dealing with the trade deficit with China now amounting to a billion euros ($1.1 billion) every day.

“The Chinese are basically succeeding in self-reliance,” says Joerg Wuttke, a partner at DGA-Albright Stonebridge Group and a former president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. “What else do they want from us? They are producing everything in excess. And they are competitive left, right and center because of scale.”

Low tariffs on olive oil, car parts, and shoes

In addition to the decision limiting Chinese hybrid exports, the EU Trade Commissioner said China has also agreed to allow more imports of a range of European products.

“We have reached a shared understanding to improve access to the Chinese market for a series of EU products through lower MFN [most favored nation] tariffs. These range from car parts to olive oil and footwear, totaling almost 4 billion euros in current export value, which would bring at least 225 million euros in duty savings,” Šefčovič said.