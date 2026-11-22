Welcome to the 326th edition of Trade War.

Note: This is special edition is focused on the just-concluded Xi-Putin-Trump meetings held on the sidelines of APEC forum in Shenzhen.

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A trilateral love fest?

To listen to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and American President Donald Trump, the bilateral and trilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the APEC meeting in Shenzhen, China earlier this week, were something of a love fest.

Trump called Xi “a friend” and “a great president,” adding “[Xi’s] never gone to the airport to meet somebody”—the implication being that great leaders only meet great leaders at the airport, and therefore Trump—because Xi met him there—himself falls into that category.

In an unusual move, Xi greeted Trump on the tarmac as he disembarked from Air Force One in Shenzhen on Thursday, but in a reciprocal gesture, as Trump did the same for Xi when he visited the U.S. in September.

And Xi made sure to provide the pomp that Trump clearly loves—and presumably makes the American president feel important and feel he has a special bond with Xi that deserves protecting.

As in his visit to Beijing in May, Trump was greeted by youth waving flags, flowers, and a military guard and band playing the anthems of both countries.

The U.S. and China have a “special relationship,” Trump said, adding that “as long as the two of us are in charge, I don’t think we have a problem.”

“No other countries can do what we can,” he boasted.

Half hug on the tarmac

Xi, for his part, was more reserved, apart from the half hug that he gave to Trump as he greeted him on the tarmac. Without referencing what kind of relationship he might have with Trump, Xi instead spoke about the two countries, describing a “constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability that should be built on respect, fairness, and reciprocity.”

Xi and Putin are “old friends”

By contrast, Xi addressed the Russian president as an “old friend” or a “dear friend,” depending on the translation. And Vladimir Putin reciprocated by returning the favor and calling Xi “my dear friend.”

“Who is that? He’s my friend!”

Trump spoke almost fondly of Putin when they met in Shenzhen. As he approached the Russian leader, he pointed at him saying, “who is that?”

Trump then answered himself by saying, “he’s my friend.” [video]

Putin did not reciprocate by calling Trump a friend.