Welcome to the 321st edition of Trade War.

China’s exports up 36% in September with high-tech goods rising a faster 64%. Upward trend driven more by high prices, with integrated circuit board exports up 136% in value, but only 1% in volume.

Chinese overseas shipments to the US rise a surprisingly strong 40% with China’s monthly trade surplus with the US reaching $34 billion dollars in September. And 82 countries now have substantial trade deficits with China, three times the number in 2005.

High commodity costs including the soaring price for oil pushes China factory gate inflation up 5%, its highest rate in four years. Chinese companies report weak industrial profits as they struggle to pass raw materials costs on to buyers. And Beijing plans to put new restrictions on the export of AI-related technologies including large language models, agents, and chip designs.

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