Welcome to the 327th edition of Trade War.

Trump plans new tariffs riling trade partners including China and the EU. France and the Netherlands voice concerns over tightened chip technology safeguards in the Match Act. And Nvidia Blackwell semiconductors are being used in Shanghai data center affiliated with Alice Huang.

Industrial profits grow on AI and commodity demand but consumer-oriented companies struggle in bifurcated economy. And stocks surge after Beijing calls on ‘national team’ to boost ailing markets.

Huawei has been convicted on ten of twelve counts by a US federal court in New York. And DPP doubles its seats and wins popular vote for first time since 2014 in Taiwan’s midterm elections.

Notable/In depth ~

“Not only is Donald Trump not a hawk on China, he is extraordinarily dovish”

Is Beijing slow walking Boeing purchases as “punishment and leverage”?

China taking Taiwan would end Pax Americana in Indo-Pacific, says Kevin Rudd

New US tariffs rile trading partners

Trump’s plan to impose new tariffs on China, the European Union and 12 other countries, has sparked anger and threats of retaliation.