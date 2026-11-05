What does the Democratic sweep of the midterm elections mean for US, China, and Taiwan relations?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2What does the Democratic sweep of the midterm elections mean for US, China, and Taiwan relations?A recording from Dexter Roberts's live videoDexter RobertsNov 05, 20262ShareTranscriptGet more from Dexter Roberts in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTrade WarSubscribeAuthorsDexter RobertsRecent PostsWhat does a Party Plenum and the shaming of a French footballer have in common?Oct 29 • Dexter RobertsA Bear Market plus Good GDP Numbers - understanding China's contradictory economic numbersOct 22 • Dexter RobertsExport surge puts China on track for record surplusOct 15 • Dexter RobertsEU-China Trade War Averted with deal on hybrid vehicle exportsOct 9 • Dexter RobertsTrump-Xi meeting: pomp and pageantry, light on substanceSep 24 • Dexter RobertsWhy not to expect much from the Trump-Xi meetingSep 17 • Dexter RobertsDoes inflation signal a recovery in China's consumer demand?Sep 10 • Dexter Roberts