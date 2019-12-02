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China’s economy and political relationship with the world and US-China relations from the informed perspective of a business journalist who lived in Beijing for more than two decades.

Publisher Dexter Tiff Roberts, who has reported from all of China’s 30-some provinces and regions, as well as North Korea, Mongolia, and Cambodia, is also the author of The Myth of Chinese Capitalism, chosen by The Economist as one of the best books of the year for 2020.

  • “Dexter Roberts knows what he is talking about when it comes to China . . . I always read what he writes” — James Fallows, Breaking the News

  • "Indispensable for anyone trying to follow China. Timely insight, week after week"  —Phelim KinePolitico China Watcher

Find out more on website: DexterRoberts.com

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