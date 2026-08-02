Trade War

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June 2026

Trade War
Global trade tensions still high after Trump-Xi summit. Beijing warns against growing protectionism and slaps restrictions on scores of US companies.
  Dexter Roberts
China mixes warnings of trade fractures with protectionist measures
A recording from Dexter Roberts's live video
  Dexter Roberts
5:17
Trade War
China experiences first drop in retail sales since end of Covid. Fixed asset investment falls 4.1% in the first five months. And the property sector…
  Dexter Roberts
More bad news for China’s economy and Beijing’s careful approach to AI
A recording from Dexter Roberts's live video
  Dexter Roberts
4:41
Trade War
China’s economy bifurcates with “K-shaped” growth. High-tech exports soar propelled by global AI boom while domestic growth stagnates. And auto exports…
  Dexter Roberts
China’s increasingly bifurcated economy
A recording from Dexter Roberts's live video
  Dexter Roberts
6:48
Trade War
Welcome to the 307th edition of Trade War ~ China tightens rules on outbound investment and data and algorithms now qualify as trade secrets. Individual…
  Dexter Roberts
China further tightens restrictions on data and tech outflows
A recording from Dexter Roberts's live video
  Dexter Roberts
9:15

May 2026

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