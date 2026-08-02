Trade War
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Trade War
Taiwan economy grows 13.72% in the first half, the fastest since 1976. Taiwanese exports to US surpass China’s in first five months. And Chinese…
14 hrs ago
•
Dexter Roberts
8
2
Trade War is back after three weeks in Beijing and Taipei (take 2)
A recording from Dexter Roberts's live video
Aug 1
•
Dexter Roberts
1
2:02
June 2026
Trade War
Global trade tensions still high after Trump-Xi summit. Beijing warns against growing protectionism and slaps restrictions on scores of US companies.
Jun 28
•
Dexter Roberts
3
3
China mixes warnings of trade fractures with protectionist measures
A recording from Dexter Roberts's live video
Jun 26
•
Dexter Roberts
1
1
5:17
Trade War
China experiences first drop in retail sales since end of Covid. Fixed asset investment falls 4.1% in the first five months. And the property sector…
Jun 21
•
Dexter Roberts
6
2
More bad news for China’s economy and Beijing’s careful approach to AI
A recording from Dexter Roberts's live video
Jun 19
•
Dexter Roberts
2
1
4:41
Trade War
China’s economy bifurcates with “K-shaped” growth. High-tech exports soar propelled by global AI boom while domestic growth stagnates. And auto exports…
Jun 14
•
Dexter Roberts
5
2
China’s increasingly bifurcated economy
A recording from Dexter Roberts's live video
Jun 11
•
Dexter Roberts
3
1
6:48
Trade War
Welcome to the 307th edition of Trade War ~ China tightens rules on outbound investment and data and algorithms now qualify as trade secrets. Individual…
Jun 7
•
Dexter Roberts
6
3
China further tightens restrictions on data and tech outflows
A recording from Dexter Roberts's live video
Jun 4
•
Dexter Roberts
1
9:15
May 2026
Trade War
Welcome to the 306th edition of Trade War. Huawei announces a chip breakthrough with some calling it a “DeepSeek moment.”
May 31
•
Dexter Roberts
4
3
New signs the AI race is heating up in China
A recording from Dexter Roberts's live video
May 28
•
Dexter Roberts
5:51
© 2026 Dexter Roberts
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts